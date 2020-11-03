Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Rodrigo has made six Premier League appearances this season so far

Leeds United striker Rodrigo has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Spain international, 29, missed Monday's Premier League home defeat by Leicester City as he is self-isolating.

He said on Instagram external-link on Tuesday that he had been in close contact with a family member who also tested positive.

"Both my family and I feel great. We are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude," said the club's record signing.

He will now miss Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

On Monday, the Premier League said there had been four new positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing with 1,446 players and club staff tested between Monday, 26 October and Sunday, 1 November.