Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

David McGoldrick brought his six-year international career to an end on Wednesday

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has ended his international career after winning 14 caps with the Republic of Ireland.

The FAI said the 32-year old, who made his debut against the United States in 2014, "decided to retire to concentrate on his club career and family".

McGoldrick scored his only international goal for Ireland in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland last year.

He was named the FAI's Senior Men's Player of the Year in August.

"The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future," the governing body added.