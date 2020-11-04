David McGoldrick: Sheffield United forward retires from Republic duty
Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland
Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has ended his international career after winning 14 caps with the Republic of Ireland.
The FAI said the 32-year old, who made his debut against the United States in 2014, "decided to retire to concentrate on his club career and family".
McGoldrick scored his only international goal for Ireland in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland last year.
He was named the FAI's Senior Men's Player of the Year in August.
"The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future," the governing body added.