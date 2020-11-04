Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kirk MIllar is a former Northern Ireland U21 international

Linfield winger Kirk Millar and Glentoran midfielder Caragh Hamilton have been named as the NIFWA players of the month for October.

Millar, who takes the Premiership accolade, capped a hugely impressive month with a superb goal in Linfield's victory over Ballymena United.

Hamilton scoops the Women's Premiership prize for her impressive form after returning from injury.

She said: "I'm delighted to win this as I was away from the game for a while."

"I surprised myself, as I thought I would be a bit 'rusty'. I got a few pre-season games under my belt to blow the cobwebs away, the team played well and gelled well, and I scored a few goals, which was a great boost.

"Obviously I've picked up an injury, which is hard to take but, I'm pleased I was able to make an impact this season."

Millar has also helped the champions to victories in each of their first three games.

"It's great to get this award - my first Player of the Month award as a Linfield player," he said.

"We have had a great start to the season and while it is nice to get personal recognition, ultimately it means that I am contributing to the team."