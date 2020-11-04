Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have made eight appearances between them this season

Rangers' Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been charged by the Scottish FA for Covid-19 breaches.

The Ibrox club suspended the pair after they attended a party on Sunday, with it being reported external-link that police were called to disperse the gathering.

Jones, 26, and Edmundson, 23, are being investigated by Rangers officials but now also face a notice of complaint from the governing body.

Both men are isolating for 14 days and a hearing has been set for 19 November.

Neither Northern Ireland winger Jones nor English defender Edmundson are in Rangers' Europa League squad so will not feature against Benfica in Portugal on Thursday evening.

And Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard said before that game: "I think we have covered the Covid situation on many occasions and you know that.

"We have been working ever so hard at Rangers to make sure that we are covering all bases and educating all the players.

"So, that was reiterated once more again this morning and we move on and look forward to the game now."