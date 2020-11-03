Last updated on .From the section Football

Diego Maradona (centre) attended an Argentine top flight game to celebrate his 60th birthday on Friday

Argentina legend Diego Maradona is recovering well after being admitted to hospital, his doctor has said.

Maradona, 60, is still having tests and was anaemic and dehydrated but his condition is not related to Covid-19.

He was admitted to hospital in Argentina on Monday - doctor Leopoldo Luque said at the time that Maradona's physical health was impacted because he was "not well psychologically".

"He is evolving as we wanted," Luque said on Tuesday.

"I hope he will want to stay until tomorrow. He will have to do long-term treatment."

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, is expected to be under observation for at least three days.

He now coaches Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina's top flight and attended the side's game against Patronato on Friday, his 60th birthday.