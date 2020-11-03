Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Olympique Lyonnais are the defending Women's Champions League champions

Swansea City begin their Women's Champions League campaign against Cypriot champions Apollon on Wednesday.

The one-legged, first qualifying round tie will be played at the GSZ Stadium in Larnaca (13:00 GMT).

Swansea are in the Champions League after winning the Welsh Women's Premier League in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

Ian Owen's team were cleared to travel to Cyprus by the Welsh Government despite the Wales firebreak lockdown.