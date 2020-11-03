Uefa Women's Champions League: Apollon v Swansea (Wed)
Swansea City begin their Women's Champions League campaign against Cypriot champions Apollon on Wednesday.
The one-legged, first qualifying round tie will be played at the GSZ Stadium in Larnaca (13:00 GMT).
Swansea are in the Champions League after winning the Welsh Women's Premier League in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.
Ian Owen's team were cleared to travel to Cyprus by the Welsh Government despite the Wales firebreak lockdown.