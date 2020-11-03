Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jordan Jones (left) and George Edmundson (right) attended a party after Rangers' win at Kilmarnock

Rangers must move on from Covid rule breaches by players Jordan Jones and George Edmundson, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox club suspended the pair after they attended a party on Sunday night, with it being reported external-link police were called to disperse the gathering.

Jones, 26, and Edmundson, 23, are being investigated by the club.

"I don't want to be sitting here and kick them even more," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"They are feeling really down at the moment. They are apologetic and remorseful. They are full of regret and I think they will regret it for quite some time."

Gerrard praised the "decisive action" taken by the club in dealing with the two players, who could yet face punishment from the Scottish FA.

He added it is a "building process" for Jones and Edmundson once they return from suspension and a period of isolation.

"The players know they have let themselves down, their families, and badly let their team-mates and supporters of the club down," Gerrard said.

"They will be punished internally and it will be dealt with internally. I think the important thing from my point of view is we draw a line under that."

Rangers face Benfica on Thursday aiming to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League group stage, having also moved nine points clear at the top of the Premiership with victory at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

"The players at the weekend put in a fantastic performance and the headlines after that game should've been of positivity and praising individuals and the collective on the effort they'd given that game," Gerrard added.

"Two players have taken those headlines and praise away from the squad and the media's littered with negativity now.

"I'm sure at some point they're going to have to give their team-mates an explanation and then the focus can go back on the football."