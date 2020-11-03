Pedro Neto: Wolves winger commits to club until 2025

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Pedro Neto
Pedro Neto signed from Italian club Lazio in 2019

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old Portugal Under-21 international, who signed from Lazio last summer, has played in all seven league games this season.

Neto told the club website: "This deal shows I'm working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it.

"We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I've done so far is work hard every day."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Explore the BBC