Salford City

George Boyd has scored 109 goals in 601 career league appearances

Salford City have signed former Peterborough United winger George Boyd on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Posh last month.

It was his second spell with the League One club and he has also had stints with Stevenage, Hull City, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday.

He could make his debut for the League Two side on Tuesday, having been named on the bench for their game against Cambridge United.

