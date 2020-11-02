Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Cabango scored his second goal of the season in Swansea' win over Blackburn Rovers

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper is hopeful defender Ben Cabango's hamstring injury is not too serious.

Cabango, 20, suffered the injury while warming-up before Swansea's 1-1 draw at Brentford, with Kyle Naughton taking his place.

Cooper is waiting to discover whether Cabango will miss Swansea's trip to Norwich City on Saturday, while Wales face the USA the following Thursday.

"He just felt his hamstring tighten up," Cooper said.

"I think he's done the right thing calling it and saying that it's not right.

"The last thing we would have wanted for him and us is for him to have started the game and maybe make a run down the side and defend a ball, and he's out for longer than what he might be.

"So we're hoping it's not too bad, but I don't know yet."

Cabango has scored two goals in nine appearances for Swansea this season and made his senior Wales debut against Finland in September.

The centre-half's pre-game injury meant Cooper had to promote Naughton from the bench and the head coach was pleased with the former Tottenham player's performance.

"It's never ideal but in the end it wasn't disruptive because Kyle came in and I thought he was excellent," Cooper added.

"It was a little bit of rotation that he didn't play because he'd played the two games previously and that's all that was.

"But it was a straight swap and Kyle's a very diligent lad - he knew the game plan inside out, he knew what his role was in set plays and for me I thought he played really well."