Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz doubled Chelsea's lead from the penalty spot

Holders Chelsea made it two wins from two in Group B of the Women's Continental League Cup as Erin Cuthbert and Melanie Leupolz's late strikes were enough to beat visitors Tottenham 2-0.

Cuthbert's powerful long-range effort broke the deadlock on 90 minutes.

Leupolz's penalty then sealed the win, putting Emma Hayes' side all but through to the quarter-finals, after their opening win over rivals Arsenal.

Sides in groups A to F will be in action in the cup on Wednesday.

Coventry United and Aston Villa had originally been scheduled to play on Tuesday but their match was postponed on Friday because of coronavirus infections.