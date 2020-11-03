County held a successful pilot event for Celtic's visit in September

It is "highly doubtful" that Ross County's Scottish Premiership game with Livingston will be played in front of fans, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

County are awaiting a Scottish government decision on their bid to have 750 supporters at Friday's match.

They play in the Highlands, which is in tier one of the country's new Covid-19 restrictions and permits a limited number of supporters in stadiums.

"As we get closer to Friday it is much less likely," said Kettlewell.

"It has certainly not been a lack of trying from ourselves but it just doesn't seem that that confirmation has come.

"We are champing at the bit, we are desperate to get them in. I think you are hearing more and more from clubs that the longer this rumbles on, it is more concerning."

County are bidding to stage a second pilot event after 300 fans attended their game with Celtic on 12 September, with a similar number also permitted at Aberdeen v Kilmarnock the same day.

Those are the only two Scottish football matches not played behind closed doors this season.

"We seemed to pass that test with flying colours so we would love that to continue," added Kettlewell.

"We are in a reasonable position as the numbers sit just now to be one of the first ones to get supporters back. That would be great for us and a boost for football in general."