Supporters have not been able to attend Premier League or EFL matches since March

The government risks "killing football clubs" if it does not offer English Football League sides help during the coronavirus pandemic, says Fleetwood Town chief executive Steve Curwood.

Curwood said clubs were "running out of steam" without financial support.

"The government need to stop posturing and thinking the Premier League are going to sort this out," he said.

In response, a government spokesperson urged the EFL to finalise a deal with the Premier League as soon as possible.

'No-one is doing anything'

EFL clubs have seen their income drop significantly since March, when fans were last allowed to attend games.

It was hoped supporters would be able to return to matches from 1 October, but those plans were postponed because of a rise in Covid-19 infections across the UK.

Last month EFL clubs rejected a proposed £50m rescue package from the Premier League for League One and Two sides, saying it fell "some way short" of the required amount.

"This is a hot potato which has been thrown from government to the Premier League and no-one is doing anything," Curwood told the BBC.

"Yes, the Premier League may find a way to support us. Why wait for a seeming big brother to bail us out?

"The government need to do it themselves or these clubs will be lost, and [Culture Secretary] Oliver Dowden's history and legacy will be killing some of the biggest institutions or names we know that have been going for over a century in this country."

Dowden, who has been Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) since February, should "be ashamed" and "stop political manoeuvring", Curwood added.

But the government reiterated its position that professional football can support itself financially.

"The Premier League has been clear it will ensure that no club will go bust due to the pandemic with an offer on the table," a statement issued by DCMS added.

"We urge the EFL and Premier League to finalise a deal.

"Having spent £1.2bn in the recent transfer window, professional football has the means to support clubs through the pandemic."

'We have been waiting seven months'

Curwood attended a protest outside Parliament on Tuesday before Fleetwood's League One game at Charlton.

The 'SaveOurClubs' campaign, which also involves Crewe Alexandra, Sunderland, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Barrow, and Rochdale, is calling for immediate government assistance for EFL clubs.

Curwood says member clubs owe around £90m to the Treasury in tax - a figure which he claims will increase by around £30m a month.

"We have been waiting for seven months for something to happen to save historical cultural institutions that our clubs are," he said.

"[Dowden] has got to help football clubs who are running out of steam. He needs to speak to HM Treasury and ensure our clubs are supported.

"Why should institutions like the Royal Ballet, the Opera House and the Globe Theatre, receive funding and bail-outs when we are not?"

DCMS added football clubs could continue to benefit from the government's Covid-19 business support schemes.