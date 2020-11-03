Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Danny Ings has scored 34 goals in 69 Premier League games for Southampton

Southampton striker Danny Ings could be out for up to six weeks as he requires minor surgery on a knee injury.

Ings, 28, was substituted in the 85th minute of their 4-3 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Sunday following a challenge with Trezeguet.

Saints said the initial results of a scan on the England international's left knee were "favourable" on Monday.

But boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said on Wednesday that "it looks like he is out for four to six weeks."

The Austrian added: "He'll have a small surgery on Thursday morning.

"It could be worse, but he'll be out and it's not good news for us."

Ings scored 22 goals last season, one behind Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy, and has five in seven games so far this term, including Saints' fourth against Villa.

His career has previously been disrupted by knee injuries, having sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury and cartilage damage while at former club Liverpool.

Saints are fifth in the Premier League and face Newcastle, Wolves, Manchester United, Brighton, Sheffield United and Arsenal over the next six weeks.