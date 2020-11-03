Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Aden Flint is on a season-long loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday defender Aden Flint is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old joined the Owls on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Cardiff in October and has made four appearances.

He suffered the injury in the 3-0 defeat by Rotherham last week and scans have revealed he needs an operation.