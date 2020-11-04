Champions League - Group F
Club BrugesClub Bruges20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: Jan Breydelstadion

Club Bruges v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330012399
2Atl Madrid311147-34
3Lokomotiv Moscow302145-12
4RB Salzburg3012611-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach312010465
2Shakhtar Donetsk311138-54
3Real Madrid31117704
4Inter Milan302145-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33009189
2FC Porto32016336
3Olympiakos310215-43
4Marseille300307-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33008089
2Ajax31114404
3Atalanta311167-14
4FC Midtjylland300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21104044
2Sevilla21101014
3FK Krasnodar201115-41
4Rennes201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio31204225
2Club Bruges21103214
3B Dortmund21013303
4Zenit St Petersburg301214-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22007166
2Juventus21012203
3Dynamo Kyiv201124-21
4Ferencvárosi TC201137-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32017256
2PSG21013213
3RB Leipzig210125-33
4Istanbul Basaksehir310214-33
View full Champions League tables

