Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There are four Scottish Premiership games on Friday before a further two on Sunday.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Fri 19:45 GMT)

Marley Watkins may have played his last game for Aberdeen after suffering a serious hamstring injury. The on-loan Bristol City forward - who was due to remain at Pittodrie until January 31 - has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes are both out with groin problems, but Hayes has been given a boost with news he should only be out of action for three weeks.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: 'We just want to try and win a game of football, I think Hibs have put together a good squad this season, I think they have got high expectations from their own side of it, but from ours we recognise a good team."

Hibs boss Jack Ross will be without Lewis Stevenson for the trip north. The defender has been sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle knock.

Scott Allan remains unavailable due to a health issue.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "I think we have proven over recent games in the league and cup competitions that we are a good side. When you're a good side, you can approach the game with confidence."

Did you know? Hibernian have only won two of their past 19 league meetings with Aberdeen (D5 L12), and just one of their last nine (D3 L5), a 3-0 victory in December 2019.

Ross County v Livingston (Fri 19:45)

Connor Randall is out of Ross County's home Premiership clash with Livingston on Friday night. The defender sustained a hamstring injury against Dundee United last week. Callum Morris and Ross Draper (both calf) are still struggling.

Ross County striker Oli Shaw: "It will be a tough game. It will be a physical game, it always is and it will be a direct game which Livingston always bring.

"We know what to expect. We know we just need to eradicate mistakes and we can get a result. It will be a tough one but we will go into it with confidence."

Livingston manager Gary Holt has no fresh injury concerns. Holt could make changes after his side suffered a third consecutive defeat against Motherwell last week. Defender Alan Lithgow (hip) and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain long-term absentees.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Yes, we want to evolve and we want to have the performances, but if results don't go with performances then you have to look at something.

"When you analyse games and talk amongst ourselves, are we working hard enough, are we winning enough tackles and are we getting hurt in both boxes?

"I would probably say no is the answer so it's something we have identified."

Did you know? Since winning both of their first two league games this season, Ross County have only earned just six points from their past 11 matches (W1 D3 L7).

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (Fri 19:45)

Guy Melamed is set to be involved. The deadline-day signing is yet to feature for his new club, but boss Callum Davidson said this week that the Israeli forward had impressed him in a practice game.

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson: "Everybody adapts differently to the situation and for me I don't mind it, it is another chance to go out and express yourself and play free from pressure.

"There is going to have to come a point in this season when we're going to have to stop talking about taking our chances, and actually start to do it on the pitch."

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has no fresh injury concerns. Defender Clevid Dikamona remains on the sidelines for the visitors.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "I think about the next section, the next third, and work from there, work for 11 games, and see how we do in those 11 games and see how many points we can get and then work to the next 11 games.

"If we can pick up some points tomorrow then we're on track to be where we want to be."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won both of their past two league games against Kilmarnock. They last beat them in three consecutive top-flight encounters back in March 2013 under Steve Lomas.

St Mirren v Dundee United (Fri 19:45)

St Mirren's squad have been released from quarantine as they prepare for their first Scottish Premiership game in over a month.

Jim Goodwin could hand debuts to new signings Jake Doyle-Hayes and Brandon Mason, but Ryan Flynn is still short of fitness despite re-joining his team-mates after a long-term knee injury.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "They're not going to be 100%, but we're not looking to use that as an excuse.

"From a manager's point of view it's great to have that time to reflect on certain situations. For the players it's a disaster because the majority of the lads have spent two weeks in the house - some of them three weeks - so any fitness work they've been able to do is indoors, which isn't ideal."

Marc McNulty is back in contention for Dundee United. The striker, on loan from Reading, returned to training after recovering from a hamstring strain which kept him out of the win over Ross County last weekend.

Defender Mark Connolly will resume training on Monday as he manages a knee problem.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We have to make sure that we do that first and foremost and then everything else will take care of itself.

"Honestly, and it is not me trying to be clever, we will make sure that we get ourselves right, no matter who we are playing against or what advantages people on the outside think we might have or might not have."

Did you know? Dundee United have won four of their past five Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren (D1), including a 2-1 win in their previous clash this season in September.

