Europa League: Celtic v Sparta Prague Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: 5 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Countless clubs and national teams have tales of woe as far as Covid-related disruption is concerned, not least Celtic themselves.

Tonight's opponents Sparta Prague have their own problems. The Czech league has been on hold for over a month as the country tries to get a grip on the virus.

Sparta, along with Slavia Prague and Slovan Liberec, have been given special dispensation to continue to play Europa League games.

But the defeats by AC Milan last week and Lille the week before are the only games the Czech side have played since early October.

The enforced hiatus halted the momentum of a club anxious to end a six-year wait for a league title. Sparta had won all six of their opening league matches as well as a domestic cup tie when play was suspended.

Their Europa League campaign so far has not been as positive. A 4-1 thumping at home against Lille was a chastening experience for Vaclav Kotal's side, not helped by a 23rd-minute sending off for young centre back Ladislav Krejci.

That was followed last week by a 3-0 defeat in the San Siro, leaving Sparta pointless as they come into the double-header with Celtic - a pair of games head coach Kotal believes to be his team's best chance of getting off the mark.

But thanks to a mixture of coronavirus and injury, he will be without a number of key players including first-choice keeper Milan Heca, left-back Matej Hanousek and talented teenage forward Adam Hlozek, who recently became the youngest player to win a Czech cap.

Players to watch

Borek Dockal

The number 10 is Sparta's creative force and will have to be closely monitored. He returned to the club last year after a two-year spell in China with Henan, who signed him from Sparta for £7.65m. Scored the club's only goal so far in the Europa League against Lille.

Lukas Julis

Sparta's other principal attacking threat, with six goals in their impressive start to the league season. One of several first-team players who are products of the club's youth system, he has established himself as the number one striker this season after being loaned out to Sigma Olomouc in the second half of last term, scoring eight goals in 11 games.

Ondrej Celutska

The centre-back returned against Milan after an injury sustained at Hampden playing for the Czech Republic last month. A regular for his country, the defender returned to his homeland in August after five seasons with Antalyaspor in Turkey. Sparta will hope to pair him with the fit-again David Hancko, who is on loan from Fiorentina but has yet to play this season because of injury.