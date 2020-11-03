Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SWPL 1: Celtic v Spartans Venue: K-Park, East Kilbride Date: Sunday, 8 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic's meeting with Spartans on Sunday will be the latest Scottish Women's Premier League game streamed live by BBC Sport Scotland.

The Glasgow side thrashed Hearts 10-0 last weekend after losing their opener 2-0 to title rivals Glasgow City.

Spartans lost 1-0 to Rangers on Sunday, having been beaten 2-1 by Hibs in BBC Scotland's first live game this term.

Iona Ballantyne presents the coverage from 13:55 GMT, with Stuart Mitchell commentating.