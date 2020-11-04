Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene is set to bring you a bumper weekend of football coverage, including highlights of four Scottish Premiership matches on Friday night.

James McFadden and Julie Fleeting will join Steven Thompson from 23:30 GMT on BBC One Scotland for coverage of those matches.

That follows the Scottish Championship meeting of Dundee and Alloa Athletic live on BBC Scotland from 19:30.

Jane Lewis will be alongside Leanne Crichton and Michael Stewart for that.

Sportscene will also show both Sunday's matches at 19:15 that day on the BBC Scotland channel.

Stewart and Thompson will be joined by Martin Bartley for that, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:30.

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Friday and Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on Saturday and Sunday.