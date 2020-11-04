Europa League - Group B
ArsenalArsenal20:00MoldeMolde
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Molde; David Luiz to return for Europa League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Luiz
David Luiz has won the Europa League twice with Chelsea

David Luiz will return to the Arsenal squad against Molde in the Europa League.

The Brazil defender has missed the past two matches, victories against Dundalk and Manchester United, after he was forced off with a thigh injury against Leicester on 25 October.

Manager Mikel Arteta will again make changes for the European game.

"We have to manage the minutes and exposure we give to the players. We have to think what we need," he said.

Goalkeeper Runar Runarsson, forward Eddie Nketiah and midfielders Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos are among those players who could be called upon.

The Gunners and Molde are level at the top of Group B on six points after both teams made 100% starts.

A first for Molde - the stats

  • Arsenal will face Molde for the very first time in this match. The Gunners have won three of their four matches against Norwegian opponents (D1).
  • Arsenal's last match against Norwegian opposition was a 5-1 win against Rosenborg in the Champions League in December 2004, with goals from José Antonio Reyes, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fàbregas, Robert Pires and Robin van Persie.
  • This will be Molde's first meeting with English opponents; Norwegian sides have never beaten English opposition away from home, drawing twice and losing 20 times, with a goal difference of -87 (13 scored, 100 conceded).
  • Molde have won four of their last six away matches in the Europa League (D1 L1), beating Scottish (Celtic) and Irish (Dundalk) opponents on this run.
  • Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Munas Dabbur (13) has scored more goals in the Europa League than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (12).
