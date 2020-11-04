Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Neal Maupay scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season

Neal Maupay's surprise omission from the Brighton team beaten at Tottenham last Sunday was as a result of "an incident", boss Graham Potter said.

Potter initially said the French striker, the club's leading scorer this season with four goals, was left out for tactical reasons.

The manager suggested there might have been a dispute with the 24-year-old.

"He has trained with us this week and accepts it wasn't his finest hour," Potter said on Wednesday.

He added: "I think when I use the word 'tactical', it can be seen as 4-2-3-1, a system or a formation. Sometimes you have to make decisions that are right for the group.

"But sometimes mistakes are made and tempers are high, people get frustrated and emotional, which you want to a certain extent.

"We are in professional sport at the highest level and sometimes the line gets crossed and it is how you react to that.

"There is no problem with Neal. It is something we have deal with as an incident and moved forward from it."

Potter said that Maupay, who signed from Brentford in 2019, is in the squad for Friday's league match against Burnley.