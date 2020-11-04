Last updated on .From the section Football

Reporters gather outside the Olivos Clinic in La Plata where Maradona is recovering from surgery

Legendary World Cup winner Diego Maradona is showing signs of improvement only a day after having brain surgery in his native Argentina.

The 60-year-old, who captained his country to World Cup triumph in Mexico in 1986, required an operation for possible bleeding on his brain.

His physician Dr Leopoldo Luque said: "Diego has been responding very well.

"When we removed the drain he laughed, looked at me, grabbed my hand, and the first impression is it is favourable."

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires on Monday, suffering from anaemia and dehydration.

The former Barcelona and Napoli midfielder is set to remain in a clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires, for at least 48 hours as he recovers.

"Diego is without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated with surgery. He has an excellent post-operative period, the laboratory parameters even improved," Luque told reporters at the clinic.

"He is in a post-operative period and the moods are difficult to assess.

"The first impression is it is favourable, but it is difficult to evaluate. Diego's evolution is day by day and in principle today he will be in intensive care as well."

Argentina's all-time leading scorer Lionel Messi wished his compatriot well on social media.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, the Barcelona forward wrote in Spanish: "Diego, all the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!"