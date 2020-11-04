Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Frank Lampard has deployed Kai Havertz as a right winger, a number 10 and even - on one occasion against Liverpool - as a central striker so far.

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz tested positive for Covid-19 and was left out of the squad to face Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday

Havertz, 21, has scored once since a £71m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international will now self-isolate away from the rest of the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea returned a number of positive Covid tests after their short break between the end of last season and the start of the new term.