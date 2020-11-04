Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City played 120 goalless minutes against Peamount United before winning on penalties

Lee Alexander saved twice in a penalty shoot-out as Glasgow City beat Peamount United to reach the Women's Champions League second qualifying round.

Aine O'Gorman and City's Jo Love had penalties saved during the shoot-out, before in sudden death Alexander also denied Lauryn O'Callaghan.

In a game of few chances City never got close to the level that had returned 10 goals in their opening two SWPL games.

The draw for the second qualifying round takes place on Friday.

And the one-off tie will be played on 18 or 19 November.

Two months on from their rearranged quarter-final defeat against Wolfsburg in last season's tournament, Glasgow City began their new campaign as big favourites, but better finishing from the Irish champions would have had City trailing early.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle raced on to a through ball but spun her shot wide, then Allanah McEnvoy headed into the ground with the goal at her mercy.

City looked panicked. When they did begin to see more of the ball, passes went astray in an error-strewn first half. Kirsty Howat, though, twice had efforts but put both straight at the goalkeeper.

On the verge of half-time, Love got outmuscled by Becky Watkins in the box, and only a fine intervention by Rachel McLauchlan diverted the cut-back.

Howat went close early in the second half, but the struggle to take control of the tie continued, with O'Gorman and Lucy McCartan both testing Alexander.

As time ticked on and extra-time loomed ever closer, City had their best chance of the game when Mairead Fulton's low shot inside the box forced a fine save. Then, in added time, Howat's volley was tipped on to the post and wide.

In extra-time, Peamount's Megan Smyth-Lynch had a looping ball tipped over. Then, when Jo Love's pass went wayward, the same player should have done better than fire it wide.

City had chances too. McLauchlan drilled wide and Leanne Crichton had a couple of efforts but it came down to the lottery of penalties, and Alexander was City's hero.

Player of the match - Kirsty Howat

Howat was devoid of service but scrapped for everything and was City's main threat

Reaction

Glasgow City goalkeeper Lee Alexander told BBC Alba: "Just happy to get through, really. Peamount made it really difficult for us. Their keeper played really well.

"The main thing is to get the job done. When it comes to penalties, it's really just your luck. For me, it's my job to keep them out."

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth told BBC Alba: "We knew it was going to be a tough game. I thought Peamount were excellent. They worked really hard as a unit, as a team.

"I'm just proud of the players that they stuck with it. It was a long hard slog, we weren't at our best. They showed character to come through the penalties."