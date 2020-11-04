Women's Premiership: Crusaders hit late leveller to deny Sion Swifts
A late goal from Emily Wilson secured a 1-1 draw for Crusaders at title-chasing Sion Swifts in the Women's Premiership.
Swifts led thanks to Kelly Crompton's header from a Kirsty McGuinness corner 10 minutes before the break.
Erin Fildara missed out with a close-range header and hit the post for the Swifts before the Crues survived a goal-line scramble.
Wilson netted late to lift Crusaders into third while Sion are two points behind leaders Glentoran.