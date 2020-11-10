Serbia v Scotland - team news, preview & stats

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland came through a tense penalty shootout against Israel to reach the final

Euro 2020 play-off final: Serbia v Scotland Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 12 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland are one game away from a place at next summer's delayed Euro 2020.

If Scotland can overcome Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday, they will join England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D and take part in a major men's finals for the first time since 1998.

Steve Clarke's side are unbeaten in eight matches and did not concede a goal in last month's successes against Israel, Slovakia and the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Serbia have gone three home matches without a win since beating Luxembourg 3-2 a year ago.

Team news

Forward Ryan Fraser, who scored the only goal in last month's win over the Czech Republic, is out with a hamstring problem.

Defender Grant Hanley, recalled after a two-year absence, was also forced to withdraw from the squad.

James Forrest and John Fleck remain injured but Scott McKenna and Liam Palmer return, along with striker Leigh Griffiths, who last played for Scotland in September 2018.

Serbia are without attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic following a positive Covid-19 test and Werder Bremen defender Milos Veljkovic, who has been prohibited from travelling by his club.

What do we know about Serbia?

Serbia may not have the benefit of a raucous backing in an empty Rajko Mitic Stadium but there is a big expectation from fans who are hoping to see their team reach a European Championship for the first time.

Having played as an independent nation since 2006, they qualified for the World Cup in 2010 and 2018, exiting at the group stage each time.

Ranked 30th in the world - 15 places above Scotland - Ljubisa Tumbakovic's team won 2-1 after extra time in Norway to reach the final, after finishing third behind Ukraine and Portugal in qualifying.

Ajax star Dusan Tadic makes them tick, with support from Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nemanja Gudelj of Sevilla, while Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic is another vastly experienced midfielder.

Captain Aleksandar Kolarov is still going at 35, although the defender has been used sparingly by Inter Milan so far this season and is an injury doubt.

Aleksandar Mitrovic may only have two league goals for Fulham this term but the striker has an impressive record when representing his country, hitting the net 36 times in 59 appearances.

What about the referee?

Antonio Mateu Lahoz, despite his wealth of experience, has never officiated a Scotland game before.

The Spaniard did, however, oversee Rangers' Europa League win over Feyenoord at Ibrox last season and Celtic's defeat in the last 16 of the same competition at the hands of Zenit St Petersburg in 2018.

Scottish referee Craig Thomson says he is "not a showman" and generally is "happy to take a back seat" in matches.

"Uefa are taking no chances, with the four selected for the play-off the current top refs," he says. "Lahoz is a nice guy and his English is very good, so Scotland should be happy.

"But VAR [video assistant referee] will be used, so the Scottish players need to be wary that any subtle pushes and pulls in the penalty area will be detected and punished, unlike at home."

What they said

Scotland manager Clarke: "It is really difficult to say, but this is just another game. You can only win if you do the basics right, everything that's worked for us recently. If we do, then we have a great chance and that's all we can focus on."

Serbia head coach Tumbakovic: "Scotland is one of the most compact teams in Europe at the moment and they play with great character. I am sure they will try to prove that in Belgrade. But this is our pitch."

Match stats

Scotland have never beaten Serbia, drawing 0-0 at home and losing 2-0 away during the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign.

Serbia could become the second side to keep a clean sheet in their first three games against Scotland. Japan were the first.

Since losing four in a row between June and October 2019, Scotland have been unbeaten in eight, including six wins. The last time they went that long without defeat was in September 1976.

Serbia have won just one of their past six matches - losing three - and beat Norway 2-1 in the play-off semi-final in October.

Victory would qualify Scotland for the Euros for the third time (previously 1992 and 1996). Serbia are aiming to reach the finals for the first time as an independent nation.

Scotland are aiming to keep four consecutive clean sheets for the first time since March 2014.

Midfielder John McGinn has been involved in seven goals in his past four Euro 2020 qualifiers (six goals, one assist).

Only England's Harry Kane (12), Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, and Israel's Eran Zahavi (11 each) have scored more Euro 2020 qualifying goals than Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (10).