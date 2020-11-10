European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:45SlovakiaSlovakia
Venue: Windsor Park

Euro 2020 play-off final: We want to put smiles on faces - NI captain Davis

Last updated on .From the section Football

Steven Davis
Steven Davis going through his paces ahead of the game against Slovakia at Windsor Park
Euro 2020 play-off final: Northern Ireland v Slovakia
Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Thursday 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, live text and match report on BBC Sport website; match highlights on BBC1 NI

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis says beating Slovakia to make next year's Euros would be a major boost for the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Victory over Slovakia in the play-off final would see NI reach the Euro finals for a second successive time.

"It's a difficult time for many people - hopefully we can put a smile on their face," said the Rangers midfielder.

"It would give them something to look forward to off the back of what has been a difficult year so far."

Northern Ireland have lost two and drawn one in their three games with Slovakia since Steve Lomas netted the winner in a 1998 friendly.

The Slovaks are also aiming to reach the Euro finals for a second time after their debut appearance in 2016.

Stefan Tarkovic is the new man in charge after Pavel Hapal was sacked just eight days after beating the Republic of Ireland on penalties to make the play-off final.

Form guide

Slovakia are without a win in five games while Northern Ireland's recent record is not great either having lost six of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

However, the focus is on reaching the Euros and the shoot-out win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in last month's play-off semi-final has galvanised the squad.

And there will 1,060 fans at Windsor Park to cheer on Ian Baraclough's men on Thursday night.

Northern Ireland and Slovakia played out a goalless draw in their last meeting in 2016
Northern Ireland and Slovakia played out a goalless draw in their last meeting in 2016

"It's a very positive camp, I feel there's a real focus in the squad with a lot of energy in the last couple of days in training and it's a game we're looking forward to.

"It will be like a European style game - they are a quality team with technical players. They want to get the ball on the floor and try to cause problems with overloads in certain areas.

"We just have to play to our strengths - play the way we know we can and I believe we can cause them problems - it's very winnable.

"It's a game we believe we can win, it's a game we've been looking forward to for a long time and we're delighted we'll have a number of fans back in the stadium to support us.

"I think after the experience of playing in Bosnia with a couple of thousand there, it certainly changes the atmosphere and there's a bit more energy there, so hopefully that will help us."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 12th November 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England87013763121
2Czech Rep85031311215
3Kosovo83231316-311
4Bulgaria8134617-116
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013072321
2Netherlands86112471719
3Northern Ireland8413913-413
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia8017226-241

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85211961317
2Denmark84402361716
3R. of Ireland834175213
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar8008331-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Wales8422106414
3Slovakia84131311213
4Hungary8404811-312
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203152626
2Sweden106312391421
3Norway104511911817
4Romania104241715214
5Faroe Islands10109430-263
6Malta10109327-243

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland108111851325
2Austria106131991019
3North Macedonia104241213-114
4Slovenia104241611514
5Israel103251618-211
6Latvia10109328-253

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France108112561925
2Turkey107211831523
3Iceland106131411319
4Albania104151614213
5Andorra10118320-174
6Moldova10109426-223

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium1010004033730
2Russia108023382524
3Scotland105051619-315
4Cyprus103161520-510
5Kazakhstan103161317-410
6San Marino100010151-500

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy1010003743330
2Finland106041610618
3Greece104241214-214
4Bos-Herze104152017313
5Armenia103161425-1110
6Liechtenstein10028231-292
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories