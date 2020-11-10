Last updated on .From the section Football

Assistant coach Robert Page (left) is a former Wales team-mate of manager Ryan Giggs (right)

Wales begin their November triple-header with a friendly against a youthful United States on Thursday - without manager Ryan Giggs.

Giggs has mutually agreed with the Football Association of Wales that he will not be involved in this international camp.

He has denied an allegation of assault made against him.

His assistant and former Wales team-mate Robert Page will take charge of the team alongside Albert Stuivenberg.

Wales also play two home Nations League matches this month, against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and then Finland the following Wednesday, with both fixtures at Cardiff City Stadium.

But before a return to competitive action, Wales face a new-look United States - with a squad average age of just 21.7 - at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium.

"We know a little bit about the manager, his key principles, his philosophy and how he wants to play," said Page.

"He has picked a squad of predominantly European-based players and we know it's going to be a tough game.

"They will come out and press high. They've got a manager who believes in wanting to play so it's great preparation for us going into two tough [Nations League] matches."

Thursday's friendly will be the United States' first match since February, and head coach Gregg Berhalter has named 10 uncapped players in his 24-man squad.

Among those hoping to make their debut will be Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna, who is the son of two former US internationals, Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan.

"I think the future's really exciting and I'm really happy to be here," said the 17-year-old.

"It's a bummer my parents won't be there - they're actually in Germany with me at the moment so they'll be watching from there.

"Of course I'd love to have them there and they'd love to be there but obviously certain things are more important than soccer at the moment and regardless it will still be a special day."

Reyna is one of several exciting young talents in the US squad, which also features Lille's Tim Weah - son of the legendary George Weah - and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

He is also part of a group of highly-rated youngsters at Dortmund, where Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and latest England call-up Jude Bellingham, 17, are among Reyna's team-mates.

"It's really fun. It gives us all an aspect of playing together as kids, then at youth level and we can have a laugh and joke around," said Reyna.

"We all have a good time together on and off the field and they're all really good players so they're really fun to play with."

Team news

Gareth Bale is back playing regularly having rejoined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid

As ever for Wales, the main fitness talking points revolve around Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

The good news for Wales is that Bale is fit. Despite being pictured with an icepack on his ankle after coming off during Tottenham's win at West Brom on Sunday, the 31-year-old forward has been training with Wales this week.

But the bad news is that Ramsey is out. The Juventus midfielder withdrew from the squad last week with a thigh injury.

The only other player to pull out since the squad was announced is Swansea centre-back Ben Cabango, who has a hamstring injury.

Charlton Athletic defender and Wales record cap holder Chris Gunter will captain the team at the Liberty Stadium to make his 98th appearance.

The headline team news for the United States is the withdrawal of Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

"He's a player that we are certainly going to miss and, with his quality, we wish we could have him on the field but that's not going to happen," said Berhalter.

"He's so focused on getting back on the field and all he wants to do is help the club and help his country."

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent has also pulled out.

Temporary Fifa rules exempt clubs from releasing players for international duty should they be required to observe a minimum five-day quarantine upon their return.

As Bremen in Germany has enacted a five-day quarantine, Werder have not released Sargent.

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has been called up to the US squad as his replacement.

He is the only Major League Soccer player in the squad, with US bosses having arranged not to call up players from MLS teams so as not to clash with the league's play-off fixtures.

