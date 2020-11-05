Last updated on .From the section England

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled by England for November's matches against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

There is no place for Mason Greenwood, who with Foden was omitted from October's squad after being sent home from Iceland for breaching coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

Forward Danny Ings and midfielder Kalvin Phillips miss out with injuries.

Chelsea's Reece James is also included after being sent off against Denmark.

The Chelsea defender will only be available for the friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 12 November before serving a two-game suspension.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be unavailable for the Nations League away game against Belgium on 15 November after also being dismissed against the Danes.

There is also no place in the squad for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who made his Three Lions debut as a 76th-minute substitute in October's 3-0 win over Wales.

England host Iceland in the Nations League on 18 November.

More to follow.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)