Celtic manager Neil Lennon has accused the Scottish government of "double standards" over its reaction to Rangers players breaching Covid-19 protocols compared to its hardline stance over Parkhead full-back Boli Bolingoli. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic defender Nir Bitton, who contracted coronavirus on Israel duty last month, says he would cancel international football amid the pandemic. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish FA is preparing to make 18 people redundant to cut costs, with the governing body projected to lose £4.5m next year. (Daily Mail) external-link

Marley Watkins' Aberdeen future could be in doubt as the forward, on loan from Bristol City until January, has suffered a hamstring injury that rules him out for at least eight weeks. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been likened to Germany's World Cup-winning legend Gerd Muller by Benfica manager Jorge Jesus. (Sun) external-link

Scotland Under-21 and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has used his spare time in lockdown to learn sign language so he can communicate with hearing-impaired fans. (Herald) external-link