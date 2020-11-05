Northern Ireland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in a dramatic penalty shootout in the play-off semi-final

Ian Baraclough says his players "will relish creating history" ahead of Northern Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

Northern Ireland face Slovakia in a winner-takes-all contest for a spot at the Euro 2020 finals on 12 November.

Baraclough said victory would provide "a massive lift for everybody" in NI, not just football fans.

"It's a massive game for both nations. We both want to get to the Euros, that's the promised land," he said.

The decider is set to take place in front of a limited crowd at Windsor Park and Baraclough hopes his team can provide "a ray of sunshine".

"We have a good group of players who love coming together and playing for Northern Ireland," he said.

"It is going to be a big task in overcoming the Slovakians but it is one we will relish.

"We want to be involved in another Euros. We're one game away so we are very close, and it will be some occasion even though it won't be in front of 18,500 fans at the National Stadium but is one we will still be relishing."

NI 'will fight to the end'

Baraclough said he had been extensively preparing for the game and had taken a call from Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, whose side lost to Slovakia in their semi-final.

Against Bosnia-Herzegovina in October's semi-final, Northern Ireland had to come from behind to force a penalty shootout and Baraclough said his players have shown "a real resilience".

"We know at certain times of the game you are not going to have it all your own way and we haven't panicked when things have gone against us," said Baraclough.

"In times of adversity we know we have a group of players who will fight to the end."

Baraclough is optimistic that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will be fit for the decider

Despite the 'cup final' nature of the decider in Belfast, Baraclough says he is confident his players will step up to the occasion and book their spot in back-to-back European Championship finals.

"There will be a nervousness amongst the players. They won't want to make mistakes," he added..

"It's something I have always tried to speak about, that they will make mistakes and we have to be able to deal with that.

"If they go within themselves then they won't perform to the best of their ability and it is my role to make sure they go out and play with freedom.

"If we are positive as players and positive as individuals then I think we will see good things from the team."