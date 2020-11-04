Elgin will "move hell and high water" to get fans back, says chairman Graham Tatters

It will be "really difficult" for Elgin City to satisfy all the criteria to get fans back, says the Scottish League Two club's chairman Graham Tatters.

With Moray, and the Highlands and Islands, in tier one of the Scottish government's new framework to tackle Covid-19, a limited crowd is permitted subject to approval.

Top-flight Ross County will have 300 fans for Friday's visit of Livingston.

"I am always confident but it is a hell of a challenge," said Tatters.

"The limitations at Borough Briggs stadium may possibly preclude it, but we will move hell and high water to endeavour to make it happen because we desperately want it.

"It is going to be really difficult in our stadium because all the seats are taken up by the red and amber zones. Our green zones, where fans could go, are the two ends and the far side and that may be the problem with access and social distancing when moving round."

Tatters says it is "99% certain" Elgin won't have fans in for Saturday's home game against Queen's Park. It is also likely that will be the case for the League Cup visit of Ross County on Tuesday.

"We want to get our supporters in but we don't want to be the club that has spread this virus and let down the population of Moray and the tier one area," added Tatters.