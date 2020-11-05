Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Joel Bagan has played for Cardiff against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough this season.

Cardiff City left-back Joel Bagan has signed a contract extension with the club until 2023.

Bagan has made two appearances in the Championship this season after making his debut in the FA Cup in February.

The 19-year old, who spent a month on loan at Notts County in the National League last season, made his Championship debut last month, starting in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

"Joel is one we have high hopes for," Harris has said of the teenager.

"I thought Joel was excellent [against Bournemouth]. His performance was assured and disciplined," the Cardiff boss said at the time.

"I'm always careful not to put too much expectation on the shoulders of my players, especially the younger ones. But Joel is one we have high hopes for."

Bagan, who began his career at Southampton before joining the Bluebirds in 2018, is looking forward to getting further opportunities in the first team.

"Playing in the games against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough from the start last month was very important for me and I felt confident and ready to be part of it," he said.

"I learn from Joe Bennett and Greg Cunningham every day in training and games and it's fantastic to have them and the other players around me to help me develop."