Wales Under-21s beat Belgium in their opening game but have one only one other group match

Wales under-21 boss Paul Bodin has Plymouth Argyle's Luke Jephcott available after injury for Euro 2021 qualifiers against Germany and Moldova.

Wales can no longer qualify for the finals after losing 5-0 in Belgium last month and are fourth in group I.

These qualifiers will be the final matches for several squad regulars.

Regan Poole, Cameron Coxe, Mo Touray, Mark Harris, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen and Aaron Lewis are involved for the last time due to their age.

Terry Taylor and Harry Clifton have returned to the squad after missing out last time due to Covid-19 isolation at Grimsby Town.

Bodin had called up four players who had been part of the U19 squad for the previous game against Belgium in Ryan Astley, Joe Adams, Dan Williams and Sam Bowen.

However Swansea City's Bowen, currently on loan at Barry Town United, is the only one of that quartet who is in contention to play in the last two qualifiers.

Wales face Moldova at the Racecourse on Friday, 13 November and will then travel to Braunschweig to face Germany on Tuesday, 17 November with Germany currently second in the group, trailing Belgium by a point.

Wales Under-21 squad: Adam Przybek (Ipswich Town), George Ratcliffe (Cardiff City), Lewis Webb (Swansea City), Cameron Coxe (Solihill Borough), Brandon Cooper (Newport County- on loan from Swansea City), Regan Poole (Milton Keynes Dons), Joe Lewis (Swansea City), Aaron Lewis (Newport County- On loan from Lincoln City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town- on loan from Liverpool), Terry Taylor (Grimsby Town- On loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Momodou Touray, (Salford City) Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Sam Bowen (Barry Town United- on loan from Cardiff City), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Siôn Spence (Crystal Palace), Oliver Cooper (Swansea City), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle), Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town), Joe Adams (Brentford),Ryan Stirk (Birmingham City)