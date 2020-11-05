Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Marley Watkins went off injured in the closing stages of Aberdeen's cup defeat to Celtic

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is keen to look at extending Marley Watkins' loan spell after the striker was ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

Watkins, who is unlikely to feature before he is due to return to Bristol City in January, may need surgery after damaging his hamstring during Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

But Jonny Hayes' injury is not as bad as feared and he faces three weeks out.

"Marley's injury is a real blow," said McInnes.

"He has been really enjoying it, he has been a key player, everyone can see the value Marley has brought to the team.

"If there was anything that could be done going forward then that is something I would be looking to try and do.

"But he is Bristol City's player and just has to make sure he gets himself sorted and then we can look at anything beyond that."

Winger Hayes missed the cup defeat after injuring his groin in training.

"He will probably be out for the next two-three weeks - It could have been a lot worse," said McInnes.

Aberdeen host Hibs in the League on Friday with both sides hoping to bounce back from cup semi-final exits. A win would see the Pittodrie men jump above their opponents into third.

"I think if we win on Friday it would be our second strongest start in 20 years in the league with points per game," added McInnes.

"We feel there has been a positive start but winning on Friday night would just reinforce that."