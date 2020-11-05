Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Collins scored his fifth goal of the season in Luton's 1-0 win over Rotherham United on Wednesday

Luton Town striker James Collins has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming triple-header.

The 29-year-old is part of a 26-man panel for next week's friendly against England, followed by Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns for manager Stephen Kenny after missing October's matches through injury.

The Republic lost their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final to Slovakia last month.

Kenny's side face England at Wembley on 12 November in a friendly before Nations League fixtures away to Wales three days later and at home to Bulgaria on 18 November.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan keep their places in the squad after impressing against Finland last month, while Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne will link up with the squad ahead of the meeting with Wales.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick announced his international retirement earlier this week after winning 14 caps for the Republic, scoring one goal.

Collins, who has made four international appearances, is included for the first time since former Under-21 manager Kenny took charge.

He has scored five goals for Championship side Luton this season, including the winner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Rotherham United.

Kenny's side have drawn two and lost two of their opening four matches Nations League matches. They are third in League B Group 4, eight points behind leaders Wales.

Republic squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).