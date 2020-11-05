Europa League - Group K
FeyenoordFeyenoord20:00CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow
Venue: De Kuip

Feyenoord v CSKA Moscow

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj21103124
2Roma21102114
3Young Boys201123-11
4CSKA Sofia201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22005146
2Molde22003126
3Rapid Vienna200213-20
4Dundalk200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen21016333
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva21013213
3Slavia Prague210123-13
4Nice210136-33

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica22007256
2Rangers22003036
3Lech Poznan200225-30
4Standard Liege200205-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada21102114
2PSV Eindhoven21013303
3PAOK Salonika20201102
4Omonia Nicosia201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar22005146
2Napoli21011103
3Real Sociedad21011103
4HNK Rijeka200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester22005146
2Sporting Braga22005146
3Zorya Luhansk200215-40
4AEK Athens200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22006156
2Lille21106334
3Celtic201135-21
4Sparta Prague200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22008446
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv22003126
3Sivasspor200247-30
4FK Qarabag200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp22003126
2Tottenham21013123
3LASK210146-23
4Ludogorets200246-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21105234
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201114-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim22006156
2Red Star Belgrade21015323
3Slovan Liberec210125-33
4KAA Gent200215-40
View full Europa League tables

