Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

It's time for the big one! Are you nervous yet?

Northern Ireland are just 90 minutes away from making more history in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

Every player on the pitch will have to give it 100% if NI are to make it through to a second successive European Championship finals and this is your chance to have your say.

Step into Ian Baraclough's shoes and select the starting team you would like to see take on Slovakia at Windsor Park.

Don't forget to share your results!