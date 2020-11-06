Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Steven Davis returned to Rangers in January 2019 for a second spell at Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has praised the recent form of Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis.

Davis has featured regularly in Rangers' successful domestic and Europa League campaigns this season.

The 35-year-old will lead NI into Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park.

"Davo's being really, really consistent at the moment and arguably in the best form since we've been working together," said Gerrard.

Rangers have started the new season in impressive form, topping the Scottish Premiership table by nine points and collecting seven points from a possible nine in Europe.

Davis, who recently became Northern Ireland's most-capped player, will be crucial to manager Ian Baraclough if his side are to make the delayed Euro 2020 finals next summer.

"Steven is in good form. I think he has been since we returned from lockdown," said Gerrard.

"You always wonder when players are at that age, and they have such a long time off with the lockdown, what are they going to be like when they return.

"But with his professionalism, his attitude and his application, he has come back in unbelievable shape and he's built on that, which has shown in his performances."