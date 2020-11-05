Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bristol City' Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo (centre) netted twice in their win over Crystal Palace at Bromley

Bristol City held off a second-half fightback from Crystal Palace to beat the Championship outfit 4-2 in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Emma Bissell's opener and a double from Chloe Logarzo put the Women's Super League club 3-0 up at half-time.

Charlie Wellings added a fourth after the restart but Bianca Baptiste swiftly pulled two goals back for Palace.

The Robins need a point from their final Group F match against second-tier Lewes to reach the knockout stages.