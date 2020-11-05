Women's Continental League Cup: Bristol City beat Crystal Palace

Women's Football

Chloe Logarzo (centre) of Bristol City celebrates after scoring her team's third goal against Crystal Palace
Bristol City' Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo (centre) netted twice in their win over Crystal Palace at Bromley

Bristol City held off a second-half fightback from Crystal Palace to beat the Championship outfit 4-2 in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Emma Bissell's opener and a double from Chloe Logarzo put the Women's Super League club 3-0 up at half-time.

Charlie Wellings added a fourth after the restart but Bianca Baptiste swiftly pulled two goals back for Palace.

The Robins need a point from their final Group F match against second-tier Lewes to reach the knockout stages.

