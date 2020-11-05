Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The decision to pause the Women's FA Cup during England's four-week lockdown could be reversed by the government.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston posted on Twitter to say talks had begun with the Football Association.

The first and second rounds of the cup were initially scheduled for November.

"We are in discussions with the FA about the Women's FA Cup to see if a solution can be found that means the competition does not need to be paused," Huddleston said.

On Tuesday, BBC Sport learned that the women's cup was set to be paused after the government labelled all of the teams taking part in the early rounds as 'non-elite'.

The men's FA cup will continue, after special dispensation was given by the government to allow 10 'non-elite' sides to play along with the higher-ranked sides in the first round.

All of the women's divisions from tier three downwards have been suspended.

Clubs from the Women's Super League and Championship are not set to enter the cup competition until the fourth round, after Christmas.