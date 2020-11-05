On Thursday night, Alfredo Morelos became Rangers' all-time top European goalscorer, smashing the record set by club great Ally McCoist.

After his tap-in against Benfica, Morelos now has 22 goals in 37 Europa League outings, and a place in the Ibrox history books.

But how did the Colombian embark on and maintain his scoring streak? And what does it mean for the striker's Rangers legacy?

BBC Scotland takes a look...

The goal spree

Morelos scored his first European goal way back in July 2018 during Steven Gerrard's maiden continental campaign as Rangers manager, with a header against Osijek in the second round of qualifiers.

And he has consistently scored with his head in Europe, doing so most recently with the winner against Lech Poznan last week, and nodding in two goals against Feyenoord in last year's group phase.

There have been important goals scored with both feet.

Alfredo Morelos opened his Rangers European account away to Osijek

Morelos' double ensured a 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna two seasons back. He scored to secure a point at Porto and in Rangers' 2-0 home triumph over the same opposition last term.

In fact, 10 goals of his haul have come in the group phase. And even though 12 were claimed in the qualifying rounds, it is not as though each were scored in turkey shoots against minnows.

The Colombian scored three in two games against FC Midtjylland, and the late winner against Legia Warsaw at Ibrox.

What about his place in Rangers history?

Without denigrating Morelos' fine record, it is worth noting that all of his goals were scored in the Europa League, while McCoist netted the bulk of his in the top-tier European Cup or Champions League.

And Morelos has yet to score against Celtic in an Old Firm derby, despite playing his part in several victories.

However, with his tremendous feat, the striker has etched his name into Rangers history, just months after being widely linked with a move away from Govan.

For all the speculation, and questions over his disciplinary record, his predatory instincts and prolific European record remain undimmed.

"I always thought that European record would go," McCoist told BT Sport. "You look at some of his finishes, particularly last year, absolutely superb.

"I hope he hangs around and continues his goalscoring form and wins a few medals; win a championship, a few cups. It would be great for him."

'There's no doubting his ability'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

"I thought Alfredo was outstanding for the majority of the game. His hold-up play, he was strong for us and got another important goal. His performance was probably his strongest of the season. Hopefully (we're now seeing him back to his best). I think the trigger for that was his goal last week, coming on and changing the Lech Poznan game with the header.

"We know that if he approaches his work as he has done of late then there's no doubting his ability and what he can give to the team. It's lovely to see him back contributing in big games and scoring goals for us. It's a big, big help."

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis

"He was a handful all night. We know he can do that to the best of defenders and he did that again tonight. He made it awkward for them all night. He took his goal really well and we're delighted for him."

Morelos' road to Rangers record

2018

26 Jul: Osijek (away)

9 Aug: Maribor (home)

4 Oct: Rapid Vienna (home) 2

2019

9 Jul: St Joseph's (away)

18 Jul: St Joseph's (home) 3

8 Aug: Midtjylland (away)

15 Aug: Midtjylland (home) 2

22 Aug: Legia Warsaw (home)

3 Oct: Young boys (away)

24 Oct: Porto (away)

7 Nov: Porto (home)

28 Nov: Feyenoord (away) 2

12 Dec: Young Boys (home)

2020

17 Sept: Lincoln Red Imps (away) 2

29 Oct: Lech Poznan (home)

5 Nov: Benfica (away)