Albert Stuivenberg (left) worked alongside Ryan Giggs at Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is "uncomfortable" that Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg is part of Wales' coaching team.

Spurs trio Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon are in Wales' latest squad.

Boss Ryan Giggs will not be involved so Robert Page will be in charge, supported by Stuivenberg.

"National team matches should have coaches that are exclusively for them and not coaches that work for other clubs," Mourinho said.

"From what I am reading it's not Giggs that is responsible for these matches.

"I'm sorry about it because on the previous fixtures he called me and we spoke about Ben Davies, not Gareth, because Gareth was not there.

"We shared opinions and the situation which probably isn't going to happen this time and the fact that one of the coaches is an Arsenal coach doesn't make me very comfortable.

Gareth Bale played 65 minutes of Tottenham's 3-1 Europa League win over Ludogorets Razgrad

"Honestly. It doesn't make me very comfortable."

Dutchman Stuivenberg and Giggs worked together under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United from 2014 to 2016.

Stuivenberg, the former boss of Belgian side Genk, was added to Giggs' Wales staff in March 2018 and since December 2019 has been part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal coaching team.

Giggs, who has denied an allegation of assault made against him, will not be in charge for Wales' upcoming three games.

Bale has been included in Wales' squad for the friendly against the United States and the Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 31-year-old was left out of the national squad for October's games as he recovered from injury and club boss Mourinho praised Giggs, saying that he "cares for the player".

"I expect him to play but if they care as much about him as we do, they have to manage the recovery - how many days difference between one match and another," Mourinho said.

"Manage the minutes that he plays and they should not let him get into fatigue levels.

"He is a player who has had enough problems in the past. He is working so much, we are all working so much and so carefully with him.

"[It's important] that we don't destroy the work that everybody is doing for the past couple of months."