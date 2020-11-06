FA Cup: Positive Covid-19 tests at Wimbledon postpone Barrow tie
A number of positive coronavirus tests among AFC Wimbledon's "first-team group" means Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie at Barrow has been postponed.
"Testing of all first-team players and staff is now taking place, as well as Under-18 squad members as a precautionary measure," said a statement on AFC Wimbledon's website.
"The first team group will now all self isolate.
"The match will be rescheduled on a date to be confirmed."
