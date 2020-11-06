Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

A number of positive coronavirus tests among AFC Wimbledon's "first-team group" means Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie at Barrow has been postponed.

"Testing of all first-team players and staff is now taking place, as well as Under-18 squad members as a precautionary measure," said a statement on AFC Wimbledon's website.

"The first team group will now all self isolate.

"The match will be rescheduled on a date to be confirmed."