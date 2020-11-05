Baraclough was in charge of League of Ireland club Sligo Rovers from 2012 to 2014 when Kenny was in the early stages of his reign at Dundalk

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has revealed that Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny contacted him to pass on information on his team's Euro 2020 play-off opponents Slovakia.

The Slovaks defeated the Republic in last month's play-off semi-final to set up next Thursday's game in Belfast.

"It was great to receive a call from Stephen," said Baraclough.

"He said that if there was anything he could help with then I would only have to ask."

The conversation came against the backdrop of Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes having switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic in late August, but Baraclough said the ongoing battle for players between the two nations did not mean the two managers could not also help one another.

"Things will happen along the line, you may not like certain conversations that you have to have, but I'm not one to hold grudges," added the Northern Ireland boss, who previously managed Sligo Rovers from 2012 to 2014 when Kenny was in the early stages of his successful stint with another League of Ireland club, Dundalk.

"It was probably a difficult call for him, so full respect for him for doing that. I appreciate the hand that he's offered to me there.

"It was more the analysts getting together to have the game on widescreen, which was very good of him."

Despite dominating the game in Bratislava as they missed a series of chances, the Republic were edged out in a penalty shootout as the Slovaks set up next week's game at Windsor Park where the winners will secure a spot in next summer's finals.