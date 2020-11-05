Roberto Martinez (right) masterminded Wigan's 2013 FA Cup final win against Manchester City

Wigan's FA Cup-winning manager Roberto Martinez has been helping the Latics' prospective new owners with their strategy for the League One club.

Martinez led Wigan to the greatest day in their history, when they beat Manchester City at Wembley in 2013.

He subsequently left for Everton before taking over as Belgium's national team boss.

However, he retains a special affection for Wigan and the Spanish investors waiting for the English Football League to approve their ownership have been in touch.

"We have talked to him," said Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo, who has been heading negotiations for the pair.

"Roberto is a Wigan fan. He is only looking at what is best for the club. He has helped us a lot, giving advice and telling us what the club is about and what the fans are like. He was very successful at Wigan and gave us a lot of information about the club."

Martinez will not be involved in any capacity, but Garrido says the prospective buyers have a decade of experience in Spanish football to fall back on.

However, they do not want to go public themselves until their takeover is complete and has EFL approval.

London-based Garrido is likely to be given a senior management role at a club which has endured a torrid time since it entered administration on 1 July, having to sell numerous players to balance the books, then losing manager Paul Cook after the club were relegated from the Championship following a 12-point deduction.

A run of one point from the past seven league games under new boss John Sheridan, who is still operating on a monthly contract, has led to Wigan falling to the foot of the table before Sunday's FA Cup first-round tie with local non-league side Chorley.

However, this has not led to a loss of nerve from the prospective buyers, who were given exclusivity when they paid a "substantial deposit" in late September.

"We have to be realistic," said Garrido. "Some people thought Wigan wouldn't be able to start the season.

"The EFL is carrying out its due diligence, which has to be done. But they need to make a decision fast because we are already late.

"We need to take decisions for the medium and long term to bring stability to the club. We only have three players whose contracts don't end at the end of the season. We have the resources and the contacts to act very fast on the sports side and non-football side.

"These people are very experienced in football. They have been promoted six times - and had two relegations - in the last 10 years.

"These investors will never spend £5m on a player. They would prefer to spend £5m to create a Level One academy. We want a club that develops slowly and surely."