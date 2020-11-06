Match ends, Harrogate Town 4, Skelmersdale United 1.
Ninth-tier Skelmersdale United were unable to cause a shock in the first round of the FA Cup as they were beaten by League Two side Harrogate Town.
North West Counties Premier League Skelmersdale fell behind in the first minute when Calvin Miller scored after Mark Beck had hit the post.
Beck added a second goal just before half-time with a glancing header.
Jake Lawlor's deflected effort made it 3-0, Aaron Martin headed in a fourth before Danny Mitchley's consolation.
Skelmersdale were the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup and had won six matches to reach the first round proper for the first time since 1971.
But they never looked like making club history by advancing into the second round.
Goals at either end of the first half ended it as a contest and Lawlor gained a third when the home defence could not deal with George Thomson's low free-kick.
As Skelmersdale tired, Martin was left unmarked to head in from Josh Falkingham's cross as Harrogate moved into the second round for only the second time ever, after doing likewise in 2012-13.
Kevin Lokko then hit the post for Harrogate, before Skelmersdale's Mitchley scored with a well-taken left-footed volley to give the ninth tier side a late consolation goal in the 89th minute.
Line-ups
Harrogate
- 13Cracknell
- 6Burrell
- 12Lawlor
- 26Lokko
- 3JonesBooked at 17mins
- 23WalkerSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
- 15Kirby
- 4Falkingham
- 19MillerSubstituted forKiernanat 63'minutes
- 18MuldoonSubstituted forMartinat 69'minutes
- 9Beck
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 7Thomson
- 10Martin
- 14Kiernan
- 16Stead
- 17Kerry
- 20Hall
Skelmersdale United
- 1Barnes
- 10Griffiths
- 4Murphy
- 2Herbert
- 3Preston
- 7GrimshawSubstituted forEllisat 75'minutes
- 5GroganBooked at 90mins
- 6PeetSubstituted forCroughanat 69'minutes
- 8EllamsBooked at 29mins
- 11AdegbenroSubstituted forBrodieat 75'minutes
- 9Mitchley
Substitutes
- 12Webb
- 13Glennon
- 14Brodie
- 15Croughan
- 16Wainwright
- 17Davies
- 18Ellis
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Full Time
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 4, Skelmersdale United 1.
Hand ball by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).
Attempt blocked. Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beck.
Michael Grogan (Skelmersdale United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Grogan (Skelmersdale United).
Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Skelmersdale United 1. Danny Mitchley (Skelmersdale United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Murphy with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Connor Kirby (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kevin Lokko (Harrogate Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by George Thomson.
Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Croughan (Skelmersdale United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dan Jones (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabe Ellis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Warren Burrell.
Hand ball by Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Grogan with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Skelmersdale United. Conceded by Connor Kirby.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabe Ellis.
