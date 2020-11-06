The FA Cup - First Round
Tonbridge AngelsTonbridge Angels12:30BradfordBradford City
Venue: The Halcyon Wealth Longmead Stadium, England

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Tonbridge Angels

  • 1Henly
  • 2Parter
  • 6Lee
  • 5Miles
  • 3Campbell
  • 7Greenhalgh
  • 4Theobalds
  • 8Parkinson
  • 11Turner
  • 10Akrofi
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 12Splatt
  • 14Beere
  • 15Da Costa
  • 16Lewis
  • 17Bray
  • 18Folkes
  • 19Shaw

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 21Staunton
  • 2Hosannah
  • 8Cooke
  • 18Watt
  • 23Wood
  • 7Pritchard
  • 16Clarke
  • 10Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 13Hornby
  • 14Samuels
  • 15French
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 32Mottley-Henry
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th November 2020

  • Tonbridge AngelsTonbridge Angels12:30BradfordBradford City
  • ExeterExeter City13:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Banbury UnitedBanbury United15:00Canvey IslandCanvey Island
  • BarrowBarrowPWimbledonAFC WimbledonP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • Brackley TownBrackley Town15:00Bishop's StortfordBishop's Stortford
  • BromleyBromley15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00South ShieldsSouth Shields
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00MarineMarine

Top Stories

Arsenal win 2020 FA Cup

Also in Sport