The FA Cup - First Round
Oxford CityOxford City1NorthamptonNorthampton Town1

Oxford City v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Oxford City

  • 1Dudzinski
  • 2Drewe
  • 19Fernandez
  • 6Oastler
  • 3Hall
  • 7Roberts
  • 4Ashby
  • 8Fleet
  • 10McEachran
  • 15Coyle
  • 14Bradbury

Substitutes

  • 5Martinez
  • 9Benyon
  • 11Owusu
  • 12Bancroft
  • 13Grantham
  • 17Naylor
  • 18George

Northampton

  • 13Mitchell
  • 15Racic
  • 6Horsfall
  • 3Martin
  • 45Marshall
  • 11Korboa
  • 7Hoskins
  • 27Missilou
  • 19Roberts
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 22Ashley-Seal

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 8Watson
  • 9Smith
  • 10Adams
  • 21Holmes
  • 29Rose
  • 35Berry
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford CityAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Harvey Bradbury (Oxford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Aaron Drewe.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark Marshall (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caleb Chukwuemeka.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Roberts with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Josh Ashby.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caleb Chukwuemeka.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Roberts (Oxford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Oxford City. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Zac McEachran (Oxford City).

  11. Post update

    Christopher Missilou (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Oxford City. Conceded by Sam Hoskins.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Roberts (Oxford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ashby.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Coyle (Oxford City).

  15. Post update

    Christopher Missilou (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town).

  17. Post update

    Harvey Bradbury (Oxford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Joe Oastler.

  19. Post update

    Aaron Drewe (Oxford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton Town).

