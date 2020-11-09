Oxford City v Northampton Town

Harvey Bradbury (Oxford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Oxford City
- 1Dudzinski
- 2Drewe
- 19Fernandez
- 6Oastler
- 3Hall
- 7Roberts
- 4Ashby
- 8Fleet
- 10McEachran
- 15Coyle
- 14Bradbury
Substitutes
- 5Martinez
- 9Benyon
- 11Owusu
- 12Bancroft
- 13Grantham
- 17Naylor
- 18George
Northampton
- 13Mitchell
- 15Racic
- 6Horsfall
- 3Martin
- 45Marshall
- 11Korboa
- 7Hoskins
- 27Missilou
- 19Roberts
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 22Ashley-Seal
Substitutes
- 2Harriman
- 8Watson
- 9Smith
- 10Adams
- 21Holmes
- 29Rose
- 35Berry
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town).
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Aaron Drewe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mark Marshall (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caleb Chukwuemeka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Roberts with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Josh Ashby.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caleb Chukwuemeka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Roberts (Oxford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Oxford City. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
Post update
Foul by Zac McEachran (Oxford City).
Post update
Christopher Missilou (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Oxford City. Conceded by Sam Hoskins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Roberts (Oxford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ashby.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Coyle (Oxford City).
Post update
Christopher Missilou (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town).
Post update
Harvey Bradbury (Oxford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Joe Oastler.
Post update
Aaron Drewe (Oxford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton Town).